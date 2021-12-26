Jennifer K. Jones-Gahagan

May 17, 1970-December 15, 2021

Jennifer K. Jones-Gahagan, 51, of Davenport, Iowa; passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St. Davenport, Iowa on Thursday, December 30th at 11 AM. Visitation will be one hour before the service at St. Paul at 10 AM. Memorials in Jennifer's name may be made to the family.

Jennifer was born on May 17, 1970. She was raised proudly by parents Robert "Bob" and Nancy Jones in Davenport, Iowa. Jennifer graduated from Central High School in 1988. She studied cosmetology at La James Cosmetology School and began her career as a stylist in 1997. Jennifer was an award-winning, valued and talented stylist and cosmetology educator at various salons throughout her career, most recently working at Studio Seven in Davenport. On May 17, 2002, she was united in marriage to David Gahagan. Jennifer will be fondly remembered as a kind soul with an open heart. She had a vibrant fun loving spirit and was a light to so many people who knew her. Doing hair was her passion; she loved making others feel good about themselves and was a master at her craft. Jennifer adored her clients and saw them as family. She enjoyed attending events to celebrate and help others, giving gifts, spending time with family, and watching her daughters grow into women; they made her very proud. Jennifer was also a proud grandma "CG" and cherished her time with her granddaughter, Brenley.

Those left to honor Jennifer's memory are her husband of 20 years, David; her daughters Kayla (Michael) Martinez and Delaney Gahagan; granddaughter Brenley Martinez; her father Bob Jones; grandmother Maren Moomey; siblings Bill Jones, Todd (Susan) Saldivar, and Heather Jones, Megan Meyer, Shawn Beard, and Brian Kohler; Mike Wirthlin and Micare (Tom) Filipcik and family; close friend Kelly Petersen; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; many nieces and nephews who she adored; friends near and far; and her beloved canine companions, Murphy and Uno. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy and brother Mark Saldivar, grandfather Dick Moomey, uncle Kenneth Taylor, and cousin Kristie Johannsen.

"Living one day at a time;

Enjoying one moment at a time;

Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace."

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com