Jennifer A. Ruhl

July 16, 1956-March 19, 2022

DAVENPORT-Jennifer A. Ruhl, 65, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Care and Argrow's Holistic Healing Center.

Jennifer Ann Ruhl was born on July 16, 1956 in Davenport, a daughter of Phyllis (Tenney) and Charles A. Ruhl, Sr. She had attended the University of Iowa and later earned her doctorate in special education at the University of West Florida. She was united in marriage to Thomas Hull on June 10, 1978 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. From this union they shared three daughters, Kris, Lindsey, and Tiffany.

From a young age, Jenny grew up with a deep love of nature and the Northwoods and spent many years up there with friends and family. Jenny was known for her kindness, community engagement, sense of humor and wit. She was a military wife and was fortunate to live and travel the world with family and friends. During that time Jenny taught and supervised Special Education Programs for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools teaching overseas and stateside. Jenny was an avid reader, traveler and after she returned to the Quad Cities in 2003 she continued her family's legacy serving as a Realtor with Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors and continued her teaching endeavors, by teaching real estate licensing courses. She served on many boards including Jaycees, Friendly House, and promoting local area businesses and philanthropic ventures.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Kris Hull Houghton, Davenport, Lindsey Hull (Shaun Arntz), Niceville, Florida, and Tiffany Richards, DeFuniak Springs, Florida; grandchildren: Tristan Richards and Spencer Arntz; siblings: Caroline Ruhl (John Thompson), Davenport Charles (Jody) Ruhl, Naples, Florida and John (Aimee) Ruhl, Davenport; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and stepmother, Jeannette "Jan" Ruhl. May they rest in peace.

