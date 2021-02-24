Jermaine T. Vesey

July 19, 1976 - February 19, 2021

Houston - Jermaine T. Vesey, 44, of Houston, TX passed away on February 19, 2021 at Unity Point, Rock Island. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home with service beginning promptly at 12 noon. Family requests that all guests practice social distancing and masks are required. Service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/weertsfuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for a scholarship fund established by the family in memory of Dr. Jermaine Vesey at $JVCScholarship (Cashapp), @jveseyscholarshipfund(Venmo), or @JVCscholarshipfund (Paypal), or Quick Pay with Zelle.

Jermaine was born July 19, 1976 in Davenport, IA to Jerry Vesey Sr. and Bessie (Lacey) Vesey. Jermaine was united in marriage to Winona Burt on July 18, 2011. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Iowa State, master's degree in business from Clark Atlanta University, doctorate degree from University of Texas, San Antonio College of Business Management in 2014. He was a professor at Prairie View A&M University, a historically black college. Jermaine was a real estate investor and entrepreneur in the Houston area. He was passionate about creating a legacy for his family and the black community.

Survivors include his wife, Winona; sons: Jayden, Blake and Ethan; parents, Bessie Pulley, Jerry Vesey Sr. and Bessie Lee Vesey; siblings: Jerry Jr. (Ayola) Vesey, Charity Vesey, Danielle (Sean) Raney, Jessica Vesey, Ciara Vesey, Adrienne Vesey, Brittany Vesey and a host of relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Augusta Lacey; grandfather, T.J. Vesey and an infant sister, Telah Vesey.