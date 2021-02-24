Menu
Jermaine T. Vesey
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pleasant Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Jermaine T. Vesey

July 19, 1976 - February 19, 2021

Houston - Jermaine T. Vesey, 44, of Houston, TX passed away on February 19, 2021 at Unity Point, Rock Island. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home with service beginning promptly at 12 noon. Family requests that all guests practice social distancing and masks are required. Service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/weertsfuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for a scholarship fund established by the family in memory of Dr. Jermaine Vesey at $JVCScholarship (Cashapp), @jveseyscholarshipfund(Venmo), or @JVCscholarshipfund (Paypal), or Quick Pay with Zelle.

Jermaine was born July 19, 1976 in Davenport, IA to Jerry Vesey Sr. and Bessie (Lacey) Vesey. Jermaine was united in marriage to Winona Burt on July 18, 2011. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Iowa State, master's degree in business from Clark Atlanta University, doctorate degree from University of Texas, San Antonio College of Business Management in 2014. He was a professor at Prairie View A&M University, a historically black college. Jermaine was a real estate investor and entrepreneur in the Houston area. He was passionate about creating a legacy for his family and the black community.

Survivors include his wife, Winona; sons: Jayden, Blake and Ethan; parents, Bessie Pulley, Jerry Vesey Sr. and Bessie Lee Vesey; siblings: Jerry Jr. (Ayola) Vesey, Charity Vesey, Danielle (Sean) Raney, Jessica Vesey, Ciara Vesey, Adrienne Vesey, Brittany Vesey and a host of relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Augusta Lacey; grandfather, T.J. Vesey and an infant sister, Telah Vesey.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Feb
27
Service
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Winona, my deepest condolences to you and your kids! I heard the news about Jermaine´s passing a few days ago, but have still not been able to believe it. Jermaine was my cohort mate in the PhD program at UTSA. Jermaine was always able to see something positive in everything, he always had a ready smile, and was so articulate in everything he said. Although we have not been in touch for many years, I have so many fond memories from our time in the PhD program. I am so very sorry for your incredible loss!
Indu Ramachandran
March 2, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and all who knew him. My his memories fill the space caused by his loss.
Dr. Dereck Barr-Pulliam
March 1, 2021
May the lord keep you and bless his family. From Baltimore md
Ramona .Moore Baker
February 28, 2021
I went to high school in Iowa with Jermaine. He was a wonderful guy and we are so sad to hear about his loss. We are praying for your family. Love WInnie Dunbar Nelson Pleasant Valley Highschool Class of 1995
Winnie Dunbar Nelson
February 27, 2021
To Winona, Jayden, Blake, and Ethan, I am deeply sorry for your loss. I will continue to pray for you. May God comfort and strengthen you always. Blessings and peace to you and your family.
Dr. Lisa Jones & Family
February 27, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the Vesey family
Glenda
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry Vesey family for your loss. I pray the Lord comfort you and give you peace.
We will miss you Jermaine!!!
No other words makes sense...
Austin Obi-Okoye
Friend
February 27, 2021
We the AFFC family would like to express our sincere condolences to the Vesey family. We are praying for peace and comfort during this time.
Pastors Kenny & Brenda Rodgers
February 27, 2021
Winona, Jayden, Blake, and Ethan, I am sincerely sorry for your loss. I pray that God would protect and bless you all. May he give you the strength to carry on. Amen
Funke
February 26, 2021
Winona, I cannot express how very sorry I am to hear of yours and your family's loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all today, tomorrow and anytime in the future that you need a friend.
Roxanne Holthaus
February 24, 2021
