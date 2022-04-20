Menu
Jerome "Jerry" Bradley
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Apr, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Jerome "Jerry" Bradley

April 15, 2022

DAVENPORT–Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jerome "Jerry" Bradley, 85, of Davenport, will be 10:30a.m. Tuesday April 26, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. There will be additional visitation on Tuesday from 9:30a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Jerry died Friday, April 15, 2022 surrounded by his family.

To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 20, 2022.
