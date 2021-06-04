Jerry L. Jackson

July 23, 1941-June 2, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Jerry L. Jackson, 79, of East Moline, passed away, Wednesday, June 02, 2021, at home.

Visitation will be 2-5pm Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Cremation will follow the visitation. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jerry was born July 23, 1941, in Moline, the son of James and Stella (Lorick) Jackson. He married Diane Noftsker on June 13, 1959.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; sister-in-law, Sherry Krutcher; brother-in-law, Allen (Judy) Noftsker; children, Jim Jackson, Rick Jackson; grandchildren, Eric Jackson, Kayla (Austin) Jackson, Alex Jackson, Cora (Austin) Jackson.

Memories may be shared at esterdahl.com.