Jerry Mills

September 16, 1958 -June 2, 2021

Jerry Mills, an OTR truck driver and long time resident of Iowa, died on June 2, 2021 of natural causes.

Jerry is survived by his mother Lois Frederick; 5 brothers and 1 sister, Dewayne Mills (Lori), James Mills ( Adriann), Jeff Mills (Carole), Micheal Mills (Brenda), Timothy Frederick (Elizabeth), and Tamara Frederick. Loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry had a great appreciation for John Deere and Truck memorabilia. Jerry was also known for his love of old cars.

At his wishes no service will be held although any who wish to give tribute please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital per his request.