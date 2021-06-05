Menu
Jerry Mills
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Jerry Mills

September 16, 1958 -June 2, 2021

Jerry Mills, an OTR truck driver and long time resident of Iowa, died on June 2, 2021 of natural causes.

Jerry is survived by his mother Lois Frederick; 5 brothers and 1 sister, Dewayne Mills (Lori), James Mills ( Adriann), Jeff Mills (Carole), Micheal Mills (Brenda), Timothy Frederick (Elizabeth), and Tamara Frederick. Loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry had a great appreciation for John Deere and Truck memorabilia. Jerry was also known for his love of old cars.

At his wishes no service will be held although any who wish to give tribute please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital per his request.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 5, 2021.
2 Entries
My sympathies for the family. I remember Jerry from Batavia . He was a great guy ,always smiling and busy at something. Took a minute to register . All great guys ,great family . I've been in the Quads since 1973. Very sad to he has passed.
Mark Gardner
June 18, 2021
Lois & Family, I´m so very saddened to learn of Jerry´s passing. He was a good man and his passing is a loss for this world. Please know that you and yours are all in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely,
Greg Ullrich
Friend
June 5, 2021
