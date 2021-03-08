July 12, 1936-March 5, 2021

MUSCATINE–Jerry Bradford Strajack, 84, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Unity Point Trinity – Muscatine.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. Mathias Church. The reverend Jacob Greiner will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary Mathias Parish or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Jerry was born on July 12, 1936, in Muscatine, the son of Robert and Thelma O'Keefe Strajack. He married Nancy Hecht on November 4, 1961, at St. Mathias Church in Muscatine.

He graduated from Muscatine Catholic High School in 1954. He worked for the Muscatine Journal from 1957 to 1978. He then worked for Muscatine Power and Water, retiring in 1998. After retirement, he worked part time delivering flowers for Flowers on The Avenue.

Jerry coached Muscatine Little League for 21 years. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed coin collecting.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Strajack of Muscatine; three sons, Michael R. Strajack and wife, Leslie, of Davenport, Mark D. Strajack and wife, Rhonda, of Muscatine, and Matthew A. Strajack and wife, Jody, of Davenport; seven grandchildren, Austin and wife, Sabrina, Collin, Abbey, Sam, Alex, Anna, and Emma Strajack; and sister, Judy DeLong of Wilton.

He is preceded in death by his parents.