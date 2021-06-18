Jessica C. Bostrom

June 10, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Jessica C. Bostrom, 28, of Eldridge, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials in her honor may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jessica was a loving and devoted mother to her daughter, Pandora. She enjoyed living her life to the fullest and will be deeply missed.