Jillene Yvonne "Jill" Douglas

April 5, 1948-November 14, 2020

SILVIS-Jillene Yvonne "Jill" Douglas, 72, of Silvis, IL passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Jill was born April 5, 1948 in Geneseo, IL the daughter of June (Klavohn) Kleinau and Richard Douglas.

Jill was a 1966 graduate of J.D. Darnall Senior High School in Geneseo, IL. She earned an Associate's degree from Black Hawk College and Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Ashford University. She had a lifelong passion for the arts and was a talented artist, owning the Unicorn Gallery in Geneseo in the mid-1980s. She later put her business talents to use by building a thriving office coffee business, Plantation Coffee Systems. In her later years she sold insurance throughout the Quad Cities area as well as dealing in antiques. In addition to her passion for painting she was also an avid gardener and enjoyed entertaining family and guests over a cup of coffee in her well-tended garden.

Jill is survived by her 4 children, Sheila (Bryan) Neuhalfen, Sherrie (John) Carlson, Eric (Kristin) Jodts, Doug (Lindsey) Jodts. Jill was a proud grandmother of 8, Rachel and Sarah Neuhalfen, Kristin and Cody Carlson, Carter and Zachary Jodts, Holden and Sadie Jodts. She was preceded in death by her parents. She will be tremendously missed by friends and family.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House at

www.genesishealth.com/giving/ or the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.