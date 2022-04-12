Jim Costello

April 30, 1928-April 10, 2022

CHARLOTTE-Jim Costello, 93 of Charlotte, Iowa, peacefully passed into eternal life at home in the care of his children on April 10, 2022.

James Joseph Costello was born April 30, 1928, to Valerie Joseph and Ella Theresa (O'Brien) Costello, the oldest of 9 children. He attended the local Petersville school where was taught by nuns. He worked the family farm from an early age, farming cattle, hogs, and corn before entering the army in 1954. Upon his return to Charlotte, he married Evelyn Banowetz of Sugar Creek on April 21, 1956. Jim cultivated the family farm near Charlotte for many years, and continued farming in his later years with his son Dennis.

He was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church, Petersville. He trained horses, and had many skills, including plumbing, and auto body work.

Jim is survived by his children, Dennis Costello of Charlotte, Diana Costello (Ed Kasemodel) of Grand Mound, Karen (Brian) Watters of Maquoketa, Arlene (Michael) Lyon of Maquoketa, Laurine (Jeff) Gruhn of Sabula, Louann Reuter of Maquoketa, Dale (Lynn) Costello of Clifton Park, NY, and Lois (Frank) Zabrocky of Connecticut; 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by 2 sisters, Marie Leenknecht of Moline, Illinois, and Ilene Murray of Santa Clarita, California, along with 3 brothers, John (Lori) Costello of Hollister, Missouri, Ralph (Fern) Costello of Plymouth, Indiana, and Donald (Ruth) Costello of Bolingbrook, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 66 years, Evelyn, his parents, 3 brothers, Michael, Gilbert, and Paul, a baby sister, and infant great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Charlotte.

