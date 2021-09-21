Menu
Jim Edward Stephenson

Jim Edward Stephenson

May 10, 1949-September 4, 2021

On Saturday, September 4, 2021 Jim Edward Stephenson, loving father of four children passed away at the age of 72.

Jim was born on May 10, 1949 in Moline, IL to Oscar and Vivian (Stout) Stephenson. Jim was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He was a mechanic while in the Army and continued to be for the remainder of his life. He prided himself in his ability to work with his hands. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Oscar, his mother, Vivian, brother, Doran, and sister, Patricia. He is survived by his four children, Jim Jr., Mary, Brianna, and Mitchell, his sister, Lora, and several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony will be held by the family in accordance with his wishes. His ashes will be scattered in his favorite places.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 21, 2021.
