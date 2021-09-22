Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jo Marie Moore
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Jo Marie Moore

March 17, 1956-September 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jo Marie Moore, 65, of Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jo Marie was born March 17, 1956 to Claude and Joann Mitchell in Houston, TX. She was united in marriage to Ronald Moore in Belton, TX. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing in 2003.

Jo Marie enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and will be remembered for baked beans and apple pies. When Ronald was still alive, she enjoyed listening to him play live music with friends and family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Paul Moore, Jeff Moore and Joe Moore; grandchildren: Sierra, Kylie, Clayten, Brody, Logan, Caden, Evan and Dylan; great grandchildren, Damien and Vivian; and her siblings: Claudia Ann, Sandra, Sharon, Danny, Niles and Steve.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, and 5 siblings.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.