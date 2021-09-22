Jo Marie Moore

March 17, 1956-September 16, 2021

DAVENPORT-Jo Marie Moore, 65, of Davenport, IA passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Jo Marie was born March 17, 1956 to Claude and Joann Mitchell in Houston, TX. She was united in marriage to Ronald Moore in Belton, TX. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing in 2003.

Jo Marie enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and will be remembered for baked beans and apple pies. When Ronald was still alive, she enjoyed listening to him play live music with friends and family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Paul Moore, Jeff Moore and Joe Moore; grandchildren: Sierra, Kylie, Clayten, Brody, Logan, Caden, Evan and Dylan; great grandchildren, Damien and Vivian; and her siblings: Claudia Ann, Sandra, Sharon, Danny, Niles and Steve.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, and 5 siblings.