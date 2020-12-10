Menu
Joan Clapp
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson Funeral Services LLC - Maquoketa
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA

Joan Clapp

June 7, 1929-December 8, 2020

LOST NATION-Joan Clapp, a lifelong resident of Lost Nation passed away Tuesday, December 8, at Wheatland Manor. She was born June 7, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Marie (Smith) Mohl.

After graduating from Lost Nation Community Schools, she attended college at the University of Dubuque. She married David Clapp June 1, 1947 in Lost Nation. Family, church, and music were the most important parts of her life. She and David attended countless activities involving their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joan was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lost Nation, where she was the organist for many decades as well as serving on the church council. Her beautiful singing voice could always be heard at church, as well as the solo she did for many years in The Messiah. She could easily win awards for the best cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls - always requested by family, friends, and community. Joan was strong-willed, determined, and fought the good fight until the end,

She is survived by her children, John (Sally) Clapp of Bella Vista, Arkansas; Sue (Roger) Kuhl of Rio Verde, Arizona; Julie (Mark ) Richardson of Clinton, Iowa; Kathy (Kirk) Snyder of Lost Nation. Grandchildren are Tracy Clapp; Jason (Jessica Bell) Clapp; Stacia (Luis) Haro, Adam Richardson, Nick Richardson, Katie (Bryan) Boots, Chris (Danelle) Snyder. Great-grandchildren are Michael (Mary) Clapp, Lauren Clapp, Anabelle and Charlotte Copeland, Natily and Eli Haro, Aiden Skiff, Mason Lebeck, Cole and Sage Snyder, Brody and McCoy Boots, and great-great grandson Tristan Clapp; brother Gary (Alice) Mohl of Maquoketa, and nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, sister Cheryl, her husband of 59 years, David, grandson Brian Clapp and granddaughters Amanda and Angela Richardson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lost Nation Rustic Park or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Lost Nation.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson Funeral Services LLC - Maquoketa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have many fond memories of Joan. I also attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church until I married. Joan was the organist and a very good one. We also have fond memories of her and David attending basketball games at Linn-Mar High School where one of her Grandsons played basketball. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Elaine (Ihns) Tatro
December 20, 2020
We have many memories of Joan. When growing up I attended Bethlehem Lutheran in Lost Nation also. She was organist. We also remember times with her & David while attending basketball games at Linn-Mar High School where one of her Grandson's played basketball. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this difficult time. Take care.
Elaine (Ihns) Tatro
December 20, 2020
My sympathy to the family at this difficult time. I remember her from my visits to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was a faithful and involved member and I remember her in the choir and as the organist.
June Luett
December 14, 2020
Kathy and family. So sorry for loss.
Kathy Marten
December 11, 2020
To John and all of your families, My sincere sympathy on the loss of Joan. She was a talented person indeed. And always had a smile on her face.
Ruth Wilson
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Allen and Sue (Leinbaugh) Fields
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. David and Joan were best neighbors ever. Have fond memories of being family friends. Again, my thoughts are with all of you.
Patti Christensen
December 9, 2020
