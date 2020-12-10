Joan Clapp

June 7, 1929-December 8, 2020

LOST NATION-Joan Clapp, a lifelong resident of Lost Nation passed away Tuesday, December 8, at Wheatland Manor. She was born June 7, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Marie (Smith) Mohl.

After graduating from Lost Nation Community Schools, she attended college at the University of Dubuque. She married David Clapp June 1, 1947 in Lost Nation. Family, church, and music were the most important parts of her life. She and David attended countless activities involving their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joan was a lifetime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lost Nation, where she was the organist for many decades as well as serving on the church council. Her beautiful singing voice could always be heard at church, as well as the solo she did for many years in The Messiah. She could easily win awards for the best cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls - always requested by family, friends, and community. Joan was strong-willed, determined, and fought the good fight until the end,

She is survived by her children, John (Sally) Clapp of Bella Vista, Arkansas; Sue (Roger) Kuhl of Rio Verde, Arizona; Julie (Mark ) Richardson of Clinton, Iowa; Kathy (Kirk) Snyder of Lost Nation. Grandchildren are Tracy Clapp; Jason (Jessica Bell) Clapp; Stacia (Luis) Haro, Adam Richardson, Nick Richardson, Katie (Bryan) Boots, Chris (Danelle) Snyder. Great-grandchildren are Michael (Mary) Clapp, Lauren Clapp, Anabelle and Charlotte Copeland, Natily and Eli Haro, Aiden Skiff, Mason Lebeck, Cole and Sage Snyder, Brody and McCoy Boots, and great-great grandson Tristan Clapp; brother Gary (Alice) Mohl of Maquoketa, and nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, sister Cheryl, her husband of 59 years, David, grandson Brian Clapp and granddaughters Amanda and Angela Richardson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lost Nation Rustic Park or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Lost Nation.