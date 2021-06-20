Joan J. Meyer

April 6, 1938-June 18, 2021

DAVENPORT-Joan J. Meyer, 83, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at Davenport Lutheran Home.

Joan was born April 6, 1938 to Alvin and Hazel (Longer) Shebeck in Washington, IA. In high school she was a member of the 4-H Club. She later attended nursing school in Chicago and worked as a nurse until she decided to start her family. She also worked as an Avon representative for many years.

Joan enjoyed singing and being part of her church choir. She loved to travel and dedicated her time as a Cub Scout leader for years.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Rod (Debra) Meyer of Machesney Park, IL, and Rory Meyer of Parkview, IA; grandchildren: Amber (Mark) Kilmer, Jordan Meyer, Catherine (Nick) Mussatti, Michael Proscia, Zachary Meyer, Nicholas Meyer, Austin Meyer, Alexis Meyer, and Sierra Meyer; great-grandchildren: Samantha Kilmer, Ezekiel Kilmer, Hannah Kilmer, and Mackenzie Kilmer; and her brother, Gary (Connie) Shebeck of Grinnell, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.