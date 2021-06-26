Joan J. Sutcliffe

September 15, 1937-June 19, 2021

BETTENDORF-Joan J. Sutcliffe, 83, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, Bettendorf.

Services are Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3735 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Joan June Buckland was born September 15, 1937, in Mason City, Iowa, to Joseph June and Lorene Marie (Russell) Buckland. She married Richard Allen Sutcliffe on July 7, 1956, in Clarksville, Iowa. He died December 14, 2012.

Following her husband's retirement from J.I. Case in Bettendorf, the couple moved to Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas in September of 1995, where they resided until Richard's passing. She belonged to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Horseshoe Bend, and Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf

She enjoyed crafts, playing cards, and visiting restaurants with her brother Gene. She was a member of the Lutheran Women's Mission League.

Joan is survived by a daughter, June Dominacki of Riverdale, Iowa; two sons, Allen Sutcliffe of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and James (Amy) Sutcliffe of Leo, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Joe (Shelly) Sutcliffe, Rob (Alyssa) Dominacki and Katy (Kevin) Gould, Brittaney and Haley Sutcliffe, and Kristi and Jeffrey Sutcliffe; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; a sister, Elsie Hampton of Anchorage, Alaska; brothers, Gene Buckland of Davenport, Iowa , and Lynn (Liz) Buckland of Altoona, Iowa; sister-laws Marge (Sutcliffe) Usher of Brainerd, Minnesota, Joyce Heyer of Waverly, Iowa and many loved nieces and nephews along with many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Mandy Sutcliffe; sister Bonnie Marker and brother Bernard Buckland.

