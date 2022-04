Joan A. Welch

December 27, 1942-March 8, 2021

DAVENPORT-A service to celebrate the life of Joan A. Welch, 78, will take place at a later date. Joan passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf is assisting family with arrangements.

Joan Adell Gerhardt was born on December 27, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa. She married Raymond N. Welch in Davenport. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2012. Joan worked for the Scott County Sheriff's Dept as a Jailer for 5 years, retiring in 1995.

Joan enjoyed her cats, dogs, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters; Kalyn (Gary) Gamber of Davenport, Karla (David) Bell of Davenport, Kari (Perry) Teel of Davenport, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sisters; Karla R. Harksen of Davenport, Sue (Tom) Slatery of Davenport, and brother; Robert Gerhardt of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Robert Ramsey and sister; Lynn.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.