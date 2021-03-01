Menu
Joann Oberhaus
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Joann Oberhaus

September 27, 1934-February 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Joann Oberhaus, 86, of Davenport passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. A private service and burial will be held March 3, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Joann was born September 27, 1934 in Davenport, daughter of Irwin and Edna Rauch. She was united in marriage to Melvin Oberhaus on October 1, 1955 at Holy Family Church.

Joann graduated from Davenport High and spent the early years of her marriage raising their four children. She later reentered the workforce working at WOC TV, Marycrest College, Army Material Command and eventually retiring from the Tank Automotive Command on Arsenal Island after 20 years of service.

Joann had a passion for reading and enjoyed her time volunteering at the Davenport Public Library. Raising four children, she was involved with their activities from school events to volunteering with sports teams, being a Girl Scout leader and planning and holding many events. Her love of travel, the outdoors and all creatures is a gift she passed on to her family and future generations. Nothing could brighten her smile more than the birth of a new grandchild. She loved her card clubs with friends as well as sitting around the family dinner table with her husband and children in a friendly game of Poker or Rummy Royal. She could bring a smile to your face and an unexpected comment could have you rolling on the floor with laughter and tears streaming down your face.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 65 years, Melvin, Davenport; son, Mark (Denise) Oberhaus; daughters Vicki (Jim) Kohl, Deb (Vince) Viren, all of Davenport; Tracy (Jeff) Harris, Eldridge; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about your mom. She was always great to us all. And she still said hi to me when I'd see her at hyvee after I certainly didnt look the same anymore. But she still did; just like she did when we were kids. Again, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Carol Wolfram Secoy
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom Tracy.... hugs to you and your family
Wendy Henzen
March 1, 2021
