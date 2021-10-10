JoAnn (Gomez) Olvera

October 20, 1940-October 8, 2021

MOLINE-Funeral services for JoAnn (Gomez) Olvera, 80, of Moline, IL, will be 11:30 Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will 9:30-11am Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 930am. Mrs Olvera passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

JoAnn Gomez was born October 20, 1940, in East Moline, the daughter of Emanuel and Ladrina (Calderon) Gomez. She married Benjamin S. Olvera May 14, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He passed away July 24, 2007. She had worked at the former East Moline State Hospital.

She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She cherished spending time with family and friends. She loved to read, do word and jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed caring for and walking her dog, Buster.

Survivors include her children, Margaret "Maggie" (Mark) Weaver, Bettendorf, IA, Kathy (Rick) Lopez, Rock Island, IL, LeAnn (Timothy) Carr, Rock Island, Benjamin (Karen) Olvera, Moline, IL, and Timothy (Michele) Olvera, Gilbert, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Sally Sierra, Davenport, IA, Gerald (Susan) Gomez, Coal Valley, IL and Robert (Deborah) Gomez, AR; and brother-in-law, Genaro Zamarripa, NC.

She was preceded in death her parents; husband; son, Andrew Olvera; sister, Esther Zamarripa; and brother-in-law, Louie Sierra.

Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.