Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
JoAnn Spawn
FUNERAL HOME
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - Stillwater/East Metro
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN

JoAnn Spawn

March 29, 1932-January 4, 2022

JoAnn Spawn, 89, of Stillwater, formerly of Duluth and Moline, IL, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Byron and Matilda; and siblings, Webster Harris, Bertha Harris, and Elizabeth Stafstrom.

JoAnn will be missed by her children, Terry (Carol) Spawn, Michael (Joni) Spawn, and Cindi (Sidney) Chollett; grandchildren, Seth (Rachel) Spawn-Lee, Cory Spawn, Justin (Laura) Spawn, Joe Spawn, Joshua (Laure) Chollett, Jacob Chollett, James (Autum) Chollett, and Jesse (Kyndall) Chollett; great-grandchildren, Logan, Charlie, Owen, Harper, Jackson, and one on the way; special niece and nephew, Sheri Scanlon and George Stafstrom Jr.; and other family and friends.

Memorial Service will be Friday, January 21 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Path of Grace UMC, 759 East Cty Rd B, Maplewood. Interment at a later date at Forest Hill, Duluth.

Memorials preferred to Christ UMC in East Moline, IL.

Bradshaw, 651-439-5511, Bradshawfuneral.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Path of Grace UMC
759 East Cty Rd B, Maplewood, MN
Jan
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Path of Grace UMC
759 East Cty Rd B, Maplewood, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - Stillwater/East Metro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - Stillwater/East Metro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.