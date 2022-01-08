JoAnn Spawn

March 29, 1932-January 4, 2022

JoAnn Spawn, 89, of Stillwater, formerly of Duluth and Moline, IL, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents, Byron and Matilda; and siblings, Webster Harris, Bertha Harris, and Elizabeth Stafstrom.

JoAnn will be missed by her children, Terry (Carol) Spawn, Michael (Joni) Spawn, and Cindi (Sidney) Chollett; grandchildren, Seth (Rachel) Spawn-Lee, Cory Spawn, Justin (Laura) Spawn, Joe Spawn, Joshua (Laure) Chollett, Jacob Chollett, James (Autum) Chollett, and Jesse (Kyndall) Chollett; great-grandchildren, Logan, Charlie, Owen, Harper, Jackson, and one on the way; special niece and nephew, Sheri Scanlon and George Stafstrom Jr.; and other family and friends.

Memorial Service will be Friday, January 21 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at Path of Grace UMC, 759 East Cty Rd B, Maplewood. Interment at a later date at Forest Hill, Duluth.

Memorials preferred to Christ UMC in East Moline, IL.

Bradshaw, 651-439-5511, Bradshawfuneral.com