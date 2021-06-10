JoAnne Janis Concannon

September 15, 1927-June 5, 2021

DAVENPORT- JoAnne Janis (Schmidt) Concannon was born September 15, 1927 in Davenport, Iowa. Her parents were Hugo J. Schmidt and Hedwig M. (Andresen) Schmidt. JoAnne graduated from Davenport High School in 1945 and Francis Shimer Jr College, Mt. Carroll, Illinois in 1947. She married Rex D. Cannon on October 12, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2012 after 61 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Sally Muller and Betty Ann Nelson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Schmidt and brother-in-law, William Nelson.

JoAnne worked at Crescent Macaroni and Cracker Company for over 25 years. Later, she and her husband were partners in JA Marketing, a food brokerage business. JoAnne was an avid bowler, bridge player, swimmer, and Chicago Cubs fan. She resided in Riverdale, Iowa and passed away on June 5, 2021.

Family members surviving JoAnne include her brother, Richard H. Schmidt of Davenport and brother-in-law Richard Muller of Bettendorf. Other surviving family members include nieces, Barbara Schmidt Kelly (Brian) of Dublin, Ireland; Kathleen Schmidt of Pleasant Valley, Iowa; Betsy Nelson-Callahan (Steve) of Savage, Minnesota and Hadie Muller of Arena, Wisconsin. Surviving nephews include David Nelson of San Rafael, California; Richard Nelson (Kay) of Rochester, Minnesota; Jeffrey Muller (Ada) of Orlando, Florida and William Schmidt (Maureen Hart) of Princeton, Iowa. Younger generations of survivors include Sarah Kelly (Neil) of Dublin, Ireland; Mayla Kelly of Dublin, Ireland; John Kelly of Dublin, Ireland; Katja Muller of Rwanda, East Africa; Alex Muller (Marcella) of Raleigh, North Carolina; Astoria Muller of Raleigh, North Carolina; Chris Nelson of Woodland, California; Beth Ann Ford (Sean) of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland; Alex Poole of Maryland; Zoe and Noah Ford of Maryland.

There is no visitation or funeral. Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport is handling her cremation and inurnment at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

JoAnne's family thanks the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House staff for the compassionate care and countless servings of strawberry ice cream that she was provided during her stay. JoAnne was loved by her family and is missed.