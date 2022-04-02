Joe P. Ahnen

January 26, 1968-March 31, 2022

DAVENPORT-Joe P. Ahnen, 54, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away March 31, 2022 at home following a 3 year battle with cancer. Cremation will be done with a celebration of life to be held 12:00 pm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Following the service, a reception will be held at The Outing Club in Davenport. Joe's final resting place will be with his family in West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, IA. Memorials may be made to cancer research or the Kings Harvest Pet Shelter in Davenport. Condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Joe was born January 26, 1968 in Creston, IA to George M. and Carolyn Jean (Miller) Ahnen.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ruth, on January 28, 1997.

Joe was a graduate of Creston High School and went on to attend and graduate from Southwestern Community College, Drake University, and earned his MBA degree from St Ambrose.

Joe's professional career began at Hy-Vee working at several locations over the course of 16 years. In 2002 he changed career paths and moved to Modern Woodmen of America and then to Modern Woodmen Bank where he enjoyed his best professional years. Joe retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2021.

Joe and Ruth were involved in numerous charitable, business, arts, and sport activities – they truly lived life to the fullest and were servants. Joe had a love for music playing the saxophone and knowing about every song, its words, & the artist. He supported the Atlanta Braves and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Joe and Ruth loved to travel and were often heard saying "it's all about the experience."

Survivors include his wife Ruth; mother Carolyn Jean Miller Ahnen; and a sister Amy Lynn Waltersdorf. Joe was preceded in death by his father George Michael Ahnen on October 7, 1988 and a sister Kristina Marie Ahnen on July, 1 1975.