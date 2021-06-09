Menu
Joe L. Rekemeyer
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Joe L. Rekemeyer

January 4, 1959-June 5, 2021

ROCKFORD-Joe L. Rekemeyer, 62, of Rockford, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford. Born January 4, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Lamoine and Shirlene (Sievers) Rekemeyer. Married to Maureen Wetherell May 24, 1991 in Rockford; she passed away January 6th of this year. Joe was a graduate of Davenport High School, earned his BS from University of Phoenix and then received his MBA from Capella University. He was employed as an engineer for Collins Aerospace for 37 years, retiring in 2017 and was currently working for Quest in Rockford. Joe enjoyed cars and NASCAR and golfing. Predeceased by his wife of 29 years, Maureen and daughter, Janel Gonzales. Survived by his parents, Lamoine and Shirlene Rekemeyer of Bettendorf, Iowa; daughter, Colleen (Jerry) Yarbrough of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; 8 grandchildren: Danielle Hansen, Tyler, Travis (Allison), Kendyl and Meadow Yarbrough, Jacob Ellsworth, Noah Roman and Westyn Roman; sister, Angel (John) Josten of Iowa City, Iowa; and nephews, Josh (Katy) Josten of Las Vegas and Nick (Jody) Josten of Iowa City. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Friday June 11 in Big Mound Cemetery, Davis Junction. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Big Mound Cemetery,
Davis Junction, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Haven't seen Joe since 77,That tilted head and smile even without the hair that is how I remembered him in his 442. Great guy,condolences to family and all who knew him.
KCaldwell
Friend
July 24, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Joe's passing. We enjoyed seeing him when he brought Cookie in to be groomed, he truly loved that sweet dog. Both he and Maureen were lovely, kind people and are truly missed by us. Our deepest condolences.
Canine & Abel Dog Grooming Staff
Other
June 22, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss.
George & Beverly Dunkin
Other
June 10, 2021
My sympathy and condolences to the Rekemeyer Family. I have many fond memories of Joe. High School days, Boating on the River with Lamoine, racing our cars, and when we lived together for a few years in Davenport during his Oscar Meyer working days. Rest in peace my friend! You will always be in my memory.
Larry Vens
Friend
June 10, 2021
OMG, this is terrible news. I am soooo sorry for your losses. My deepest and heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and all of your family. God Bless you all in this sad time. Love and prayers to you all
Peggy Rekemeyer Mejia
Family
June 9, 2021
