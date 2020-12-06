Joe Taylor

January 26, 1955-December 3, 2020

HAMPTON-Joe Taylor, 65, of Hampton, Illinois, well-known tourism official, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in St. Luke's Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. In lieu of flowers, Joe's family requests friends to plant a tree in his memory.

David Joseph Taylor was born January 26, 1955, in Aledo, Illinois, to David William and Marjorie Leanna (Morris) Taylor. He graduated from Winola High School in 1973, attended Black Hawk College, and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in history. He married Kathy Obermiller on August 31, 1991, in Clinton, Iowa. He was a reporter and editor at the Times Record in Aledo and reporter at the Muscatine Journal. He began his career in tourism at the Galesburg and Clinton tourism bureaus, and was President and CEO of the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau from 1998 to 2018. He then served as executive director of the Evansville, Indiana, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and was currently Sales Manager at Staybridge Inn in Davenport.

Joe was currently on the board of directors of National American Trails, and a member of Blackhawk Hiking Club and Sierra Club. He loved nature, hiking, traveling and books.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kathy; his mother-in-law, Merilyn Obermiller of Comanche, Iowa; his brother, Rev. Ron Taylor and his wife Jodi of Gladstone, Missouri; his sister, Nancy Taylor of East Moline; aunts, Eleanor Lloyd and Martha Cirks and her husband Elden, all of Aledo; a niece, Jessica Taylor of Gladstone; and nephews and their wives, James and Sammi Taylor of Richmond, Missouri, and John and Nicole Taylor of Aledo; and their children, Alexsis, Ethan, Josiah, and Naomi.

Joe's family invites friends to share memories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.