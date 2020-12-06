Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joe Taylor
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Joe Taylor

January 26, 1955-December 3, 2020

HAMPTON-Joe Taylor, 65, of Hampton, Illinois, well-known tourism official, died Thursday, December 3, 2020, in St. Luke's Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. In lieu of flowers, Joe's family requests friends to plant a tree in his memory.

David Joseph Taylor was born January 26, 1955, in Aledo, Illinois, to David William and Marjorie Leanna (Morris) Taylor. He graduated from Winola High School in 1973, attended Black Hawk College, and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in history. He married Kathy Obermiller on August 31, 1991, in Clinton, Iowa. He was a reporter and editor at the Times Record in Aledo and reporter at the Muscatine Journal. He began his career in tourism at the Galesburg and Clinton tourism bureaus, and was President and CEO of the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau from 1998 to 2018. He then served as executive director of the Evansville, Indiana, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and was currently Sales Manager at Staybridge Inn in Davenport.

Joe was currently on the board of directors of National American Trails, and a member of Blackhawk Hiking Club and Sierra Club. He loved nature, hiking, traveling and books.

Joe is survived by his wife, Kathy; his mother-in-law, Merilyn Obermiller of Comanche, Iowa; his brother, Rev. Ron Taylor and his wife Jodi of Gladstone, Missouri; his sister, Nancy Taylor of East Moline; aunts, Eleanor Lloyd and Martha Cirks and her husband Elden, all of Aledo; a niece, Jessica Taylor of Gladstone; and nephews and their wives, James and Sammi Taylor of Richmond, Missouri, and John and Nicole Taylor of Aledo; and their children, Alexsis, Ethan, Josiah, and Naomi.

Joe's family invites friends to share memories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Kathy, we are so saddened to hear about Joe´s passing. We have many fond memories of the two of you. May God grant him eternal rest.
Bruce and Colleen Haberkorn
December 6, 2020
Worked with Joe on many projects when I was at Dispatch-Argus and kept in touch as friends in years that followed. His heart and soul was committed to QC tourism and improving business and quality of life here. A true visionary! One of those people I will think of often. Great guy! My prayers are with his family.
Roger Ruthhart
December 5, 2020
Thinking of you dear Kathy, in this most difficult time in your life. I will be there for you if you need me to comfort you in any way. Joe will be truly missed.
Candy Schomer
December 5, 2020