John Luther "Jack" Arey

June 7, 1934-December 17, 2020

DEWITT-John Luther "Jack" Arey, 86, of DeWitt, Iowa, went to be with his Lord December 17, 2020. He passed away at home as was his wish and was surrounded by his loving family.

John "Jack" was born June 7, 1934, at Miles to the late Robert and Lillian (Camp) Arey. He attended DeWitt High School, graduating in the class of 1953. Jack was united in marriage to Eleanor Paarmann May 6, 1956, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, by the Rev. Theodore Hinck. He joined the United States Army in 1954 and was honorably discharged in April of 1956. Jack served his country stateside during the Korean War, last serving at Beale Air Force Base, California. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked a short time at Alcoa before joining the Linley Paarmann family farm. Jack milked Holstein cows, raised cattle, hogs and poultry and helped with the kid's 4-H projects. In the early 1980's, he began employment at Cheney Implement, then Fuhrman and Davis to Fuhrman and Gordon and returned from Kunau Implement in 2000. After retirement, Jack and Randy Reed operated JDR Repair Shop on the farm.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt where he served as elder for many years as well as being a part of the Married Couples Society and a Bible Study Club. He was also a proud member of the Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238 of DeWitt serving time as Vice Commander and Chaplain. Jack was an avid watcher of his boys' sports events, especially football, enduring all types of weather conditions. At wrestling meets, Jack could be seen and heard loudly from the stands. He helped start the Mat Rats Wrestling Club, serving as President. Jack was pleased to be a part of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities in April 2014. In 2000, he toured Germany and the Island of Fehmarn with his wife in response to his family history. They also visited Alaska in 2007, which he enjoyed very much and liked to talk about it. Jack enjoyed fixing machinery, fishing with his kids and watching old war movies and westerns.

Also preceding Jack in death were sisters, Betty Hill and Joy Schmidt; a brother, Robert Arey; brothers-in-law, James Green and Gerhardt Scheeper and an infant grandson, Luther Alfred Arey.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Eleanor; sons, Kevin (Tamara) Arey of Cordova, Illinois, Todd (Carol) Arey of Farmington, Minnesota, and Darin Arey of DeWitt; a daughter, Angela (Bane) Bates of Gilson, Illinois; grandchildren, Brianna (Ben) Martin, Brett (Heather) Arey, Benjamin Arey, Jessica Arey, TJ Arey, Joshua Arey, Hannah Arey, Olivia Bates and Andrew Bates; great-grandchildren, Ambrielle and Cohen Martin, and Carter and Hunter Arey; sisters-in-laws, Margaret Arey and Marilyn Scheeper, a brother-in-law, Donald Hill and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt with the Rev. Eric Obermann officiating. Burial and military rites will be at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church and Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238 or DeWitt.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Milo Soenksen, David Mangan, Jason Kuehn, Marty Spies, Lance Petersen and Randy Reed.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.