John Bennett

September 6, 1944-December 18, 2021

MORTON–John E. Bennett, 77, of Morton, Ill., passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home with loved ones at his bedside.

He was born September 6, 1944, to George Kenneth and Winnivere Helen (Schoonover) Bennett. He married Lori Hirl in March 1984. She survives. Also surviving are his son, Paul (Allisun) Bennett of Morton; three grandchildren, Anna, Asher and Addelynn of Morton; his loving dog, Hope of Morton; his brother, George K. (Bobbie) Bennett of Naples, Fla.; his in-laws, Dr. Edward (Melanie) Hirl of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sherry (Phil) Roberts of Walcott, Iowa and Cindy (Mike) Bell of Port Byron, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Catherine, and his beloved dog, Emmy Lou.

John was a graduate of Iowa State University. He was General Facility Manager for Caterpillar, Inc., Transmission Business Unit Operations retiring in July 2001. He was a gentleman's farmer on his farm in Ellisville, Ill. John was also "camp commander" there during deer hunting season.

John served his country in the Army.

He enjoyed building projects for his friends, at home and at church. John also enjoyed watching his son's ballgames. He dearly loved his family and friends.

John was a member of the Farmington Moose, Morton American Legion and Christ Alive Community Church in Edwards, Ill. and also attended Grace Church in Morton, Ill.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Steve Kellerstrass officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550, Christ Alive Community Church, 9320 W. Rt. 150, Edwards, IL 61528 or Farmington Rescue Squad.

The family wishes to thank OSF Hospice Team for their loving care and support for John. The family also wishes to thank friends, neighbors and Grace Church for their prayers and loving support during his illness. A special thanks to Troy Davis who has always been there especially during John's final days, helping comfort him and the family.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Ill. is handling arrangements.

