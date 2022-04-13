John W. Bruns

May 2, 1950-April 2, 2022

PLEASANT VALLEY-John W. Bruns, 71, of Pleasant Valley, IA passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Riverview Manor. Visitation will be Friday, April 15, from 4-7 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Saturday, April 16, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.

John was born May 2, 1950, the son of Delwin and Edith Bruns in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Karon Latham on April 30, 1977 in Davenport. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage until her passing in 2020. He retired after working various jobs for many years.

John loved to spend his time outdoors fishing, and he also enjoyed playing cards.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Jim Bruns and Bill Bruns, along with his brothers: Ernest, Delwin, Robert and Daniel Bruns.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Karon Bruns; and sisters, Betty Bruns and Deanna Heppler.