John J. Connole

August 1, 1947-January 2, 2022

John J. Connole passed away suddenly Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Genesis Medical Ctr, DeWitt IA. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 pm Friday 14, at Buzzy's, Welton IA.

John was born August 1, 1947 in Clinton IA to John W and Bernadette Connole. John graduated from Northeast High, Elvira in 1965. He attended Clinton Community College and graduated from NW Missouri State. He received his MBA from St Ambrose University. John joined the army, serving as a Military Police Officer in Germany.

He married Lana Wulf in 1992. They later divorced. He married Brenda Snyder in 2018. John excelled in basketball and baseball. As a youngster he spent every summer evening playing catch with his Dad. He practiced pitching against the garage and you can still see the dents in the walls. He was an avid sports fan playing softball in his younger years and enjoying hunting, fishing and boating.

John had an insurance and real estate business in DeWitt, IA with Associated Insurance. He was active in Charlotte and Welton Volunteer Fire Depts. John impacted all he knew with his friendly smile and gentle manner. He took turns cooking dinner for the "Thirsty Thursday" guys who got together for dinner, laughs and Budweiser. Special friends include his cousins Joe, David and Kenny Costello who lived closeby and loved hanging out with John in the basement with a pop or beer and just have a guy talk.

Brenda's family took him in as part of the group, Holidays were spent with the Rubell extended family. He enjoyed going to the grandkids games and having them visit the farm.

John is survived by his wife, Brenda; sisters, Mary (Tom) Mauger, Sun City West, and Eileen (Louie) DeMario, Kirkville, NY; niece, Jaime Venditti and nephew, Greg (Christen) DeMario both of Kirkville; stepdaughters, Jesmine Hulsey, Santa Rosa CA, Amanda Snitker, Denver, and Tara Notz, Maquoketa; Stepsons, Brandon Snyder, Belleville, IL, Shiloh Snyder, Mesa, and Dakota Snyder Chandler, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents John W and Bernadette Connole and his brother-in-law, Louis DeMario.

Memorials may be made to Michaeljfox.org for Parkinsons research.