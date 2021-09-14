John K. Cook

April 24, 1967-September 6, 2021

Pastor John K. Cook, loving husband, father, grandfather, and pastor, went to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the age of 54.

Born April 24, 1967, in Fremont, CA, he was the son of the late John Arthur Cook and Penlo Jean (Thiede) Hobbs.

John married his high school sweetheart, Pamela S. (Stender) Cook on April 1, 1986 in Davenport, IA.

He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1986, and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 2008. His Tour of duties include, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a life member of the V.F.W. and a member of Carlisle American Legion Post 101.

After his military career, John received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Liberty University. He then went on to get his Master of Divinity from Myerstown Evangelical Seminary in Myerstown, PA. At the time of his passing, John was seeking his doctoral degree from United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg Pa.

He was serving as the Senior Pastor at two churches, First Church of God in Mercersburg, PA, and the Blairs Valley First Church of God in Clear Spring, MD.

John had a passion for Jesus and his family. He enjoyed bike rides to the park and fueling up the grand kids with lots and lots of chocolate. John had a love for old cars and worked to rebuild his 1979 Corvette. John also loved to travel on his Harley Davidson and spend time with wife, Pam, at the camper. Most of all, he loved everyone and was known for his infectious sense of humor. He was kind and compassionate to anyone that crossed his path. John understood the Apostle Paul's passion for the light of the Gospel. "While we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not see are eternal" (2 Corinthians 4:18).

John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pamela S. (Stender) Cook; his children, Jennifer Gill of NC, Alexander Cook, and Cassandra "Cookie" Cook, both of PA; four brothers, Ronald Cook of St. Louis, MO, Matthew Cook of Davenport, IA, Andrew Cook of Ocean Side, CA, and Joel Cook of Stevens Point, WI; 12 grandchildren; and 6 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Sasser; a sister, Jean Mitchell; a granddaughter, Kelsey Hippensteel; and his step father, John Hobbs.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 4 pm at the Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale Street, Carlisle, PA. Pastor Gary Rebok and Pastor Jan Diaz will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date at Rock Island National Veteran Cemetery in Moline, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 310, Clear Spring, MD 21722 to assist with funeral expenses.

