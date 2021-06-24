Menu
John Elmer Creighton
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

John Elmer Creighton

December 3, 1933-June 21, 2021

DAVENPORT- John Elmer Creighton, 87, of Davenport, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Genesis East Medical Center. A celebration of his life will take place Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10 am at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Sunday, June 27, from 4-7 pm at the mortuary. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

John was born December 3, 1933, West Lebanon, Indiana to Isaac Herbert and Freda Alma (Shields) Creighton. He graduated from Oak Park Academy Boarding School in Nevada, IA and had served in the Army National Guard. John was employed as sales manager at Chicago Tube & Iron Company in Milan, IL, retiring in June of 2000 after 20 years, and 24 years at Valley Bolt from 1956 to 1980. Later in his life, he was a driver for Weert's Funeral Home in Davenport. Throughout his sales career, he made many friendships that would last a lifetime.

He married the love of his life, Marilyn Kling on March 21, 1958 at Edwards Congregational Church and had recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. He was a great craftsman, and could design and build practically anything he set his mind to. He was meticulous in every project he tackled, and it shows to this day in the cabinetry and many other extras that made their Davenport home so special. He was certainly a perfectionist, something he handed down to his son and daughters. Most of all, he loved his family and was always there to lend a helping hand. Family gatherings were always something he looked forward to and cherished whether it was a fish fry, birthday celebration, or impromptu get-together. His hobbies included hunting and fishing and he took great pride in building an ice skating rink in the family's backyard each year that included piped-in music, mirror ball, a Zamboni and an infamous warming shelter known as the "Sugar Shack." He was a member of the NRA as well.

Those left to carry on his legacy include his wife of 63 years, Marilyn, daughters: Stephanie (Rick) Tucker of Eldridge, Teresa (John) Thomas, Brenda (Greg) Wilson, and son Brad (Lynnette) Creighton, all of Bettendorf, "Boppie's" grandchildren included: Michelle (Josh) Hayes, Jenelle (Chad) Havill, Kyle (Heather) Tucker, Adam Tucker, Meredith (Matt) Robertson, Malerie Webber, Spencer (Megan) Wilson, Craig (Brigid) Frericks and Johnathon Creighton; 15 great grandchildren, brother-in-law George McCroskey, sister-in-law, Iris (Rathgen) Creighton, many nieces and nephews, and special "nephew" Bart Cawiezell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Ryan Thomas, sisters: Ruth (Leonard) Jansen, Elsie (Charles) Roenfeldt and Dorothy McCroskey, brother Herbert Creighton and a special "brother" Bob Cawiezell.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
sorry to hear about my old friend from valley bolt. lots of good memorys. i will miss him greatly. my condolances and prayers to you marilyn and family..
jim 'moose'wells
Friend
June 30, 2021
Marilyn, so sorry to hear about John. We have such good memories of our New Years get togethers with Bob & Karen, you and John. Prayers for you and your family. Wayne & Judy Schmidt Fort Myers, Florida
Wayne & Judy Schmidt
Friend
June 30, 2021
Love to you all! You're Jersey Ridge Road neighbors.
McInnis/Johnson
June 26, 2021
Marilyn; our sincere sympathies to you and your family on John passing. We always enjoyed spending time with you both. Denis & Judy Lalonde The Villages Florida
Denis & Judy Lalonde
Friend
June 25, 2021
Marilyn and family. So very sorry to hear of John's passing. He was a very special man and a friend for many years before I retired from Muscatine Power and Water. Always a gentleman and a class act. He will be missed.
Connie Thede
Friend
June 24, 2021
Marilyn I´m so to read of Johns passing. He was a great man I enjoyed working with him at CTI and just knowing him My he rest in piece
Sandy Hanford
Friend
June 24, 2021
