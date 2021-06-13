Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John G. Delleman
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

John G. Delleman

June 11, 1926-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Service for John G. Delleman, 94, a resident of Davenport, will be 1:30pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 11:30am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center, Camp Shalom or St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. John passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.

John Gerard Delleman was born June 11, 1926 in Davenport, a son of Bernard J. and Louise C. (Tiemessen) Delleman. John was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy and attended St. Ambrose University. He served his country during WWII in the Navy.

John was the owner of Koester's Linoleum Shop, retiring in 1990. He was a life-long resident of Davenport. John was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion Post #26. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking and sitting around a good fire, and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor John's memory include his children: Linda (Steve) Fish, and Christine (John) Mathis-Connell, all of Davenport; Jon (Stephanie) Delleman, LeClaire; Tom (Jane) Delleman, Davenport; Dan (Heidi) Delleman, LeGrange, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 nieces and nephews: Ann, Tom, Jon-Mike, and Susan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Agnes Nunamaker.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy for you and your family at this time of your grief and sadness. May God bless you all.
Rock and Diane Holke
Work
June 18, 2021
Richard Price
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results