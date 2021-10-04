John M. Dockery

August 22, 1946-September 30, 2021

DAVENPORT-John Martin Dockery, of Omaha, NE, was born to Barbara and James Dockery in Davenport, Iowa on August 22, 1946. He passed away September 30, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St. in Omaha, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 5th at 11am, St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Catholic Church.

