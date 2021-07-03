John H. Ewalt

February 2, 1926-July 1, 2021

IOWA CITY-John H. Ewalt, age 95, of rural Iowa City, died at his home on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

John Howard Ewalt was born February 2, 1926, in Great Bend, Kansas the son of Claude "Pete" and Mary Alice Elizabeth (Lovely) Ewalt. He attended schools in the Great Bend area graduating from Great Bend, KS High School with the class of 1944. Days following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marines to fight in WWII. During his tour of duty, he served as a tank driver and gunner in the 5th Marine Division of the 5th Tank Battalion which served on Iwo Jima. Returning to Great Bend following service he worked at Thies Packing Company for 14 years before beginning a career as a pipefitter that spanned over 47 years before his retirement.

His family includes his children, Candy Sikkink (JT) and Max Ewalt (Connie Williams); daughter-in-law, Caroline Sutter; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

There will be a time of visitation from 4 to 7pm Wednesday, July 7th at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with graveside services on Friday, July 9th at 10am at the Collins Cemetery in Lockwood, Missouri where military honors will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in John's memory to Hospice of Washington County. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.