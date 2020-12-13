Menu
Rev. John Denny Fischer
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Whitefish Bay High School
FUNERAL HOME
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI

Rev. John Denny Fischer

August 20, 1932-December 4, 2020

Entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on December 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Dear brother of Paul (Nancy) Fischer. Cherished uncle of Susan Becker, Cathy (Mike) West, William Fischer, and Karen (Mike) Mihm. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends.

John "Denny" Fischer was born in Pender, Nebraska, the beloved son of the late Percy and Mabel. His family soon relocated to Moline, IL, where he graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School. He received his graduate degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, and his PhD from the University of Illinois. Denny went on to teach for 58 years in the University of Wisconsin system, primarily for UW-Milwaukee, where he taught a vast array of vital courses in the Department of English, in the areas of British literature and religion. Denny also served the spiritual needs of his community, as the associate pastor at Christ Church in Whitefish Bay, WI. He was also a talented recital pianist, known throughout southeast WI. Denny was loved by his family, friends, church members, students, and neighbors, and he loved them all in return.

Due to the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Memorials in Denny's name may be made to The Christ Church Endowment Trust, 5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a charity of your choice.

Feerick Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI is assisting the family, (414)962-8383, www.feerickfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Professor Fischer was one of my favorite professors at UWM. I loved his class, so much I took him every semester for 3 or 4 years. There was something almost whimsical about him— like he knew something that all the rest of us were just turning the corner on to find. He asked me once, “What do you want out of life?” I told him to be happy. He laughed. No one can be happy all the time, you should consider other things. There were lots of moments. My peers and I adored him. He was a proverbial English professor rock star.

Thank you, Professor Fischer. (He called us all by our last names.)

Sincerely,

Ms. Roberts
Nakeysha Roberts Washington
Student
April 12, 2021
I wanted to share an article from the Milwaukee Sentinel from 1976 with family and friends of Fr. Fischer.
Allan Deptula
March 25, 2021
Allan Deptula
Friend
March 24, 2021
I knew Rev J. Denny from his interim post as 'Vicar' at St Francis House in Madison, Wisconsin. During his time in Madison he studied with Maria Syllm, a refugee and highly respected piano teacher and performer J. Denny was a pleasant, open and welcoming man. We visited last in the 1970s but I kept in contact by mail - snail mail. His life was long, his influence so very warm and positive. I'm glad to have known him
Allan Deptula
Student
March 14, 2021
As a first-semester freshman at UWM, I signed up for Prof. Fischer's course on Literature and the New Testament. What a fascinating time it was. This could have been fantastically over my head, but his gentle teaching, never putting anyone on the spot, is what I remember so vividly. A bright sunny room in Mitchell Hall, and a priest walking back and forth talking about religion and storytelling ... what a liberal arts education is all about! He invited his students to hear him play at one of the local churches, and I went with a date. It was a great ambient moment -- there was an electricity in the air. A seemingly simple time, so very long ago, in the early 1980s but it is all right here before me. I am a professor now myself -- and I have never forgotten him. May the gods bless J. Denny Fischer as he was then known.
Barbara Syrrakos
January 5, 2021
Denny was a treasured neighbor to us on Courtland in WFB. We so loved him including him in our family celebrations and our visits to his house to hear him play the piano for the kids. He never missed an opportunity to positively influence our little ones with a clear focus on religion and prayer through his gifts ❤ This is a picture of Denny holding one year old Reagan at her first birthday party. We’ll miss you Denny, rest easy.
Meghan Massey
Neighbor
December 31, 2020
Denny.
You were my friend.
My friend.
My friend.

I will miss you.
Jim
Jim Torcivia
Friend
December 19, 2020
Fr Denny was wonderfully outspoken about his taste in music and education, I loved talking with him. He had an endless supply of classical music CDs that he shared with me over the years. I am so glad to have known him.
Claudia Aki Zahradnicek
December 19, 2020
I graduated from UWM in 2004, and Rev. Fischer's knowledge, kindness, and impact as an educator has never been forgotten. I am sorry to see that he had passed.
A Killelea
Student
December 11, 2020
