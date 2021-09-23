John J. Grady

September 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for John J. Grady, 89, Davenport, formerly of LeClaire, will be 11am Monday, September 27, 2021, at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, LeClaire. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends from 1-3pm Sunday, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation at church on Monday from 10am until the time of the service. John passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

John Joseph Grady, son of James Leo and Mary Leona (O'Connor) Grady, Galesburg, IL He married Mary Kathleen "Katie" (Strohman) Grady at Holy Family Church in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Corpus Christi High School in Galesburg. He graduated from St. Ambrose University. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

John worked in Sales Management for 62 years in both Iowa and Illinois. John was a 25-year member of the Davenport Rotary Club. He served as president and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. John was the "The Voice of Assumption" for Assumption High School athletics in the 1980's.

Children: John Patrick Grady with John Thomas (JT) and Nancy, all of Paxton, IL. Patricia Anne Grady (Mike Hansen) with George Holoubek III and Samantha Holoubek, all of Davenport, IA. Timothy Michael Grady with Jessica Abshire, great grandchildren Jessie and Shane Abshire all of Houston TX, and son Kristopher Grady (Cara) with great granddaughter Caroline of Castle Rock, CO. Robert Leo Grady (Natalie) Kona, HI.

John was preceded in death by his wife Katie (Strohman) Grady, daughter Kathleen Marie and son Thomas Joseph.

The family wants to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

Memorials may be made to Assumption High School, Humility of Mary or St. Ambrose University.

