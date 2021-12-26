Menu
Dr. John P. Haiduck
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Dr. John P. Haiduck

August 17, 1954-December 18, 2021

Dr. John P. Haiduck, 67, of Chicago, Illinois passed away at his home on December 18th.

John Parkison Haiduck was born on August 17, 1954 to William and Nancy (Parkison) Haiduck in Charleston, Illinois. He was a 1972 graduate of Fulton High School and received his Bachelor's of Science from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. He then attended podiatry school at Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine, which lead to a podiatry career in Detroit and then Chicago, the city he loved.

John will be remembered as a loving partner, brother, and uncle. He was known for his kindness as well as his interest in architecture and politics. He also enjoyed time in Union Pier, Michigan, his home away from home.

John is survived by Donald Brown, his loving partner of 29 years; his siblings: Michael (Marilyn Sommers) Haiduck of Minneapolis, MN; Susan (Eugene) Krueger of Bettendorf, IA; Cindy (Mike) Ryan of Buda, TX; and Sally (David) Nelson of Clinton IA; his nieces and nephews: Aaron (Tonya) Krueger, Libby (Neal) Johnson, Lauren Ryan, Rachel (Austin) Bell, Katelyn (Andrew) Zimmerman, Colleen Ryan, Cameron Ryan, Samantha (Jake) Nelson, Catherine (Mike) Steigerwald, Emma Nelson, John (Mercedez) Nelson, and James (Erica) Nelson; and fourteen great-nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
