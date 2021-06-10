John (Jay) Thomas Hedgepeth

April 13, 1941-June 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-John (Jay) Thomas Hedgepeth, of Davenport, IA, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Ivy Nursing Home. A Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 14, at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, please meet 9:45 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport to line up for procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cunnick-collins.com

He was born April 13, 1941, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Burl and Sara Lee Hedgepeth, the brother of Mary (Dan) Norton, Barb (Carl (Deceased)) Rice and Debbie Smith. Jay enlisted in the Navy in June of 1962 and traveled all over the world for 20 years for his naval career. He loved sharing stories from his travels. Jay's love of painting started his second career. In 1984, he met his soulmate, Donna Abbott. Together they enjoyed 37 years of activities like camping, fishing, and watching Judge Judy while drinking a couple of Busch Lites, sometimes more. Jay was a member of the Scottish Rite, Masons, American Legion and lifetime member of the V.F.W.

His love for Donna brought three kids into his life, Jeff & Mary, Lisa & Greg, and Lori & Tom. He was very close to grandson Taylor and great grandson Matt, and granddaughters: Amber & Nick and their children (Lizzie, Zayah & Avery) Jamie & Ben and their children (Gracie & Matt) and Kara & Josh (and her daughter Lilly); special friends Dave & Connie, Billy & Judy and Steve & Sue. The family would like to thank Katie and Donna of Ivy and Jake of Hospice for their excellent care. Special thanks to his caregivers Jamie and Lisa. "Kiss me you fool" Donna and Jay would kiss three times for "I love you," their bedtime ritual.