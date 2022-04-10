John Puls Hendley

January 21, 1938-April 3, 2022

DAVENPORT-John Puls Hendley, 84, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 3 pm at Cross Point Church 131 W. 46th Street in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators at https://www.wycliffe.org.

John was born in Evanston, IL on January 21, 1938. He was the son of John and Wilhelmine (Puls) Hendley. He received his Bachelor of Liberal Arts Degree from Augustana College. He participated in a Lutheran-based Navajo mission trip in his earlier years. He had worked previously at Bendix Corporation and then worked for over 25 years as a Quality Control Auditor at the Rock Island Arsenal, from which he retired.. He enjoyed astronomy, photography, traveling, and collecting model sailboats and nutcrackers. He also loved studying his bible.

He married Linda (Tourtelotte) Ramsey on March 17, 1992 in Rock Island.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 30 years, Linda, children: Terri (David) Sunds and their children, Amy (Justin) Lovell and their children, Natalie and Ezra; Tim (Kay) Hendley and their children, Kira and Tyler; Darren Hendley, Ashley West, Christin (Tim) Bradt and their children, Emma and Nolan, Alauna (Todd) Boettner and their children, Kale and Lilly and Travis (Marissa) Ramsey and their children, Sydney and Grant along with numerous extended family members. His parents and a brother, George preceded him in death.