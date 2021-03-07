John "Jack" Hilborn

December 15, 1928-January 27, 2021

BETTENDORF-John "Jack" Hilborn was born on December 15, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the first born child of John and Evelyn Hilborn; he passed away on January 27, 2021 in Bettendorf, Iowa at the age of 92.

Jack was a loving, energetic man who loved his family. He had a successful business career working for MAP International (Missionary Assistance Program) in Wheaton, IL where he was VP and Treasurer. In 1975, he decided to go "work for himself" and became an agent with Northwestern Mutual Company. He then opened the Hilborn District agency in Western Springs, Illinois. Jack always referred to this time as his best, most exciting career. After nearly 20 years heading the agency, Jack and his wife, Shirley retired in 1993 to The Villages, Florida.

Jack had several other pursuits. He enjoyed running in races throughout the western suburbs of Chicago and earned many medals for his various age groups. He enjoyed managing the kitchen at Christ Church of Oak Brook (CCOB) during the 1970's Thursday morning men's group. In addition, he held onto special memories he made throughout his life from spending time at Idyl Ease, the family cottage at Epworth, located just outside of Ludington, Michigan. In 1993, Jack and his wife, Shirley, retired and moved to The Villages in Florida, where he served as president of Habitat for Humanity and president of the Illinois Club. He also began swimming where he logged in over 2,000 miles into his 80's. He and Shirley enjoyed ten happy years there until Shirley passed away in 2003. Jack later married Diane Schooley, a good friend who had lost her husband one month after Shirley's passing.

He always said he was blessed with two wives and two families. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Butcher, on December 22, 1950. They were married 52 years and had four children: James (Nellie), Janet (David), John (Carol), and Jeff (Hilary). After Shirley's death, Jack married Diane and "adopted" her children: Sue Page, David (Kim) Schooley, and Bob Schooley. Jack has 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; they all loved him dearly.

He is survived by his wife Diane; his sister Joan (Bruce) Houston; and all of his children. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; daughter-in-law Bay Hilborn; and grandson, Tyler Hilborn.

