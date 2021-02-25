John "Sonny" William Hoover

June 14, 1941 - February 16, 2021

John "Sonny" William Hoover, age 79, died February 16th, 2021 at Ridgecrest Retirement Village following a brief illness. Celebration of life will take place March 6, 2021 from 11 am - 3 pm at Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th Street, Davenport. Sonny was born June 14, 1941 to Henry and Nora (McMurren) Hoover in Davenport. He was a graduate of DHS, class of 1960. Sonny served in the U.S. Army (Vietnam) from 1969 - 1972. Later he owned C&J Construction. He loved sports and was a lifelong Cubs and Hawkeyes fan and could be found during any game enjoying an Old Style while listening to some Tom Petty with his numerous friends. A special joy was taking his son Christopher to a Cubs game. He enjoyed being "chef" to his buddies and friends. Sonny is survived by daughter Laura Hoover, Wapello, IA, son, Christopher (Alyssa) Mc Cleary, Davenport. Grandchildren; Eric and Brandi Brewer, Nicole Bealer and 4 great grandchildren. Sister, Patricia (Patte) Niebuhr and brother, Stuart "Bud" Hoover of Davenport and many nieces and nephews. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Joan Wallace and Myrtle Nelson and daughter Tammy Bloomer-Bealer and brothers in law, Stan, Rodney and Max. Condolences may be shared at Cremationqc.com Go Cubs! Rest in peace, Sonny.