John (János) Kokity

November 16, 1928-December 20, 2020

MOLINE-John (János) Kokity, 92, of Moline, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline due to complications of Covid-19.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Those attending are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

John was born November 16, 1928 in Bacsbokod, Hungary, the son of Pál and Magdolna (Nagy) Kokity. He emigrated to the United States in 1956 and was a proud American. John earned his bachelor's degree in hotel restaurant management from Florida State University in Tallahassee. He raised his family in the Quad Cities area, where he worked at various local bakeries and restaurants, and for many years he worked at John Deere Harvester. John enjoyed gardening, was an avid baker, and was a very talented ballroom dancer. He was a member of the Over 50 Ballroom Dance Club.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Zóltan (Irén) Kokity of Hungary, Anna Kokity of Moline, and Pál Kokity of Evanston, Illinois; close friend and former wife, Carolyn Kokity of Bettendorf; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be shared with John's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.