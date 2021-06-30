Menu
John P. Kopatich
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

John P. Kopatich

October 11, 1934-June 29, 2021

DAVENPORT-John P. Kopatich, 86, of Davenport, died peacefully Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his home, with his family at his side.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for John will be 10:30 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, 4:00-7:00 PM at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a rosary at 3:30 PM. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. There will be an additional visitation at 9:30 AM before the service. Memorials can be made to either St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or Hospice Compassus Care.

John Paul Kopatich was born October 11, 1934, in Centerville, Iowa, a son of Andrew and Anna (Benac) Kopatich. John proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Theresa Todey, June 24, 1961. They shared 60 years of marriage.

John was a Shift Supervisor at the former Alcoa, retiring in 1993 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed Iowa Hawkeye sports, the Chicago Bears and had a passion for perfecting his back yard; but more than anything he loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife for over 60 years, Theresa, Davenport, and their children; Robert (Danielle) Kopatich, Bothell, Washington, Paul (Nancy) Kopatich, Bettendorf, Angie (Kurt) Kuta, Topeka, Kansas, and David (Michelle) Kopatich, Davenport; his grandchildren; Ryan, Amy, Sarah, Jon, Melonie, Thomas, Emily, Will, Jack, Anthony, Audrey, and James; great grandchildren; Emerson and Adam; his brother; Jim(Marie) Kopatich, Davenport; a sister-in-law; Jean Kopatich, Newburg, Indiana; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Rita, and a brother Charles Kopatich.

Other remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jul
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan Mccabe Devries Funeral Home
614 N Main Street, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember John well from his Shift Supervisor days at Alcoa-Davenport Works. He was respected by all who worked with him, a man of the old school where doing the right thing mattered. My condolences to his family.
Kevin O'Brien
Work
July 3, 2021
The Herrin Family
July 1, 2021
Michael Cleppe and Family
June 30, 2021
Valerie Horvat
June 30, 2021
We will miss our neighbor John. He always had a smile on his face, a kind word to say and a beautiful yard!!!! I know Chuck´s gonna miss stopping over for a "cold beverage" with his buddy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Theresa and the family.
Tanya & Chuck Buckley
June 30, 2021
John was a kind, witty man that shined when he was with his family. I feel fortunate to have gotten to know him. Jack and I have the Kopatich family in our thoughts and prayers.
Randy Randazzo
Family
June 30, 2021
