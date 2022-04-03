John F. McDonnell

February 20, 2022

John F. McDonnell, age 80, passed away on February 20th, 2022 at his residence in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Born to Jack and Mary (O'Connor) McDonnell, John was in the first graduating class at Assumption High School. He then attended University of Notre Dame, where he received both is Bachelor and Master's Degree in English. John then moved to San Francisco, where he taught high school English. He then moved to New York City in the 1970's, and was editor of several in-house corporate publications, including General Electric.

In the 1980's, John changed careers again and attended Rutgers University, where he completed alcohol and addiction studies. John then was counselor to high-risk students in the New York City school system. Later in his career, John moved to Pompano Beach, where he was a counselor at the Broward Outreach and Spectrum Programs homeless shelter.

John was an accomplished pianist and organist. He was the Music Director at Assumption Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. In his early years, John played the organ at Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport.

John loved entertaining and was usually the life of the party. John also traveled extensively and looked forward to the next trip.

He is survived by his loving husband Robert Hiltsley; sister Mary Anne McDonnell; brother Edward; and sisters-in-law Carol and Sarah McDonnell. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Thomas E. McDonnell and William "Billy".

Services for John will be held on Saturday, April 9th at Assumption Catholic Church in Pompano Beach at 11am Eastern Time. It will be live-streamed through the Church's website. Burial will be held at a later date in Davenport.