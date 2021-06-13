John F. Meister

December 10, 1942-June 8, 2021

LONG GROVE-John F. Meister, 78, of Long Grove, IA. passed away on June 8, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Private burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

John was born on December 10, 1942 in Dubuque, IA to George and Helen (Bluecher) Meister. John graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Sharon Tank on April 11, 1966 in Hannibal, MO. John worked as a machinist starting with IH Farmall Works and retiring after 30 years from Case IH.

John was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport. He was best known as the family jokester. John was known for his artistic abilities; he loved photography and painting. He was a loving and caring family man, and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon; children, Rodney Meister of Davenport, IA. and Roger Meister of Dallas, TX.; grandchildren, Olivia, Elias and Kaden; two sisters, Sue and Sally; two brothers , George and Jim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Randy Meister.