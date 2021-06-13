Menu
John F. Meister
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

John F. Meister

December 10, 1942-June 8, 2021

LONG GROVE-John F. Meister, 78, of Long Grove, IA. passed away on June 8, 2021 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Private burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

John was born on December 10, 1942 in Dubuque, IA to George and Helen (Bluecher) Meister. John graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Sharon Tank on April 11, 1966 in Hannibal, MO. John worked as a machinist starting with IH Farmall Works and retiring after 30 years from Case IH.

John was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport. He was best known as the family jokester. John was known for his artistic abilities; he loved photography and painting. He was a loving and caring family man, and will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon; children, Rodney Meister of Davenport, IA. and Roger Meister of Dallas, TX.; grandchildren, Olivia, Elias and Kaden; two sisters, Sue and Sally; two brothers , George and Jim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Randy Meister.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jun
16
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Just know I'm always just a phone call or message away if u need a shoulder to lean on. He is always with u n may send u some signs while he is transitioning. Just tell him he can stay as long as he wants but that u will be ok that it's OK to leave. I don't wish a death of a love one to anyone. Just remember the good times n his favorite sayings. I still do it all the time n make sure everyone knows where I get the quotes from. It helps to honor them and helps release some of the pain u r going through.
Joni kaasa
Family
June 13, 2021
