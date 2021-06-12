John M Mohr

September 30, 1966-June 2, 2021

John was born in Council Bluffs, IA to Dean & Carol Mohr. He was a graduate of Central High School in Davenport, IA & went on to graduate from the University of Iowa (Go Hawks) with a Bachelors in English. After a move to St. Louis, & a few years working for Union Pacific Railroad he received his teaching certificate & Masters in Education from The University of Missouri - St. Louis. He dedicated 26 years to St. John Vianney High School, as an English teacher & coach, where he was an integral part of the Vianney family.

He married Elizabeth (Frazier) Mohr on June 29th, 1996. They had two children, Abigail & Hans. John was known for his big smile, infectious laugh & ability to connect with his students & athletes. He was a devoted family man who put his family first & could be found with them when not working.

John was preceded in death by his father Dean Mohr, his Grandparents & cousin Kelly. He is survived by his devoted wife Elizabeth (Frazier) Mohr & two incredible children, daughter Abigail Diaz (Ivan) & son Hans Mohr, mother Carol DeBruyn & stepfather Michael. Brother David Mohr (Lisa), sister Kathryn Kreiter (David), step brothers Craig, Todd and Paul DeBruyn. As well as several in laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews & an abundance of friends.

A Communion Mass will be held in memory of John on Saturday, June 26th, 1pm at St. John Vianney High School, 1311 S Kirkwood Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers please donate a Gift to Vianney in Memory of John Mohr, https://www.vianney.com/donate-now.html.