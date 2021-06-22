Menu
John M. Newsom
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA

John M. Newsom

October 16, 1942-June 20, 2021

CLINTON-John M. Newsom age 78 of Clinton, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, IA. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday June 26th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday 4 - 7 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Hans, Bill, and Bob Newsom, Gregg Holdgrafer, Dawson Sally, Kolby Snodgrass, and honorary pallbearer, Wyatt Newsom. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

John was born on Oct. 16, 1942 in Clinton, the son of Milton and Anna Mae (Gammon) Newsom. He graduated from Camanche High School in 1961. He served in the US Army during Vietnam from 1961-1964. John was an Over the Road Truck Driver for ADM. He enjoyed farming and his dog, Annie.

John is survived by his four children, James Newsom of Clinton, Joseph (Brandy) Newsom of Goose Lake, John R. (Kayla) Newsom of Clinton, and Jennifer (Gregg) Holdgrafer of Preston; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; his brother, Wayne Newsom of Goose Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Rita, two granddaughters, Julianna and Justice, and a brother, David.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd, Clinton, IA
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd, Clinton, IA
Jun
26
Burial
Clinton Lawn Cemetery
IA
