John Norton

May 22, 1945-December 18, 2021

John Norton, 76, of Bella Vista, AR passed away on December 18, 2021. John was born May 22, 1945 in Moline, IL. He graduated from Orion High School in 1963. Was a proud Vietnam Veteran, owned and operated Norton's Food Center in Orion and later retired from the Department of Defense, Rock Island Arsenal in 2009 as a Logistics Management Specialist. John married Barbara Steele in 1982 and shared 39 wonderful years together and have six wonderful children. John was most happy working on his Street rods and spending time outdoors.

John is survived by his wife Barbara, Children; Chris (Betsey) Joannides, Bailey, Oliver, & Elijah, Ft Smith, AR. Jeff (Nicole) Norton, Jaeger, Blaze. Coal Valley, IL. Angela (Tim) Johansen, Alicia, Jarod, Sophia, Anneliese, Zoe. Harlem, GA. Jim (Jennifer) Norton, Brayden, Breanna, Julia, Joe, Austin, Ashley. Coal Valley, IL. Jayson (Karen) Norton, Meghan, Jaycob, Carleigh. Geneseo, IL. Nick (Courtney) Joannides, Isabella. Scottsdale, AZ. Also survived by brother, Brad (Barb) Norton, Coal Valley, IL. Sister Pam Lutz, Boise, ID, and many Nieces and Nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Doris, step mother Lorretta and step Brother Jerry Hardin. John will be remembered most for his love and devotion he expressed towards his wife, six children, 20 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Donations can be made to https://hopecampus.networkforgood.com.