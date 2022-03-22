John E. "Jack" Orcutt

March 18, 2022

BLUE GRASS-John E. "Jack" Orcutt, 86, of Blue Grass, passed away on Friday March 18, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walcott Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the Blue Grass Fire Department or Unity Point Hospice, Moline. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Weerstfh.com.

Jack was the youngest of ten children born to Glenn and Eloise (Hallauer) Orcutt. He married Helen (Johnson) Full on October 7, 1967 at Faith United Church of Christ Davenport. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1955. He proudly served in the United States Army. Jack earned the title as Supervisor before retiring from ALCOA after 38 years. Jack coached Emeis Little League. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, golf, beautiful roses, restoring his John Deere tractors. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and NASCAR fan. Jack dearly loved getting together with his family and siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Helen; sons, Dr. Edward (Elizabeth) Orcutt of Scottsdale, AZ, Dean Orcutt of Blue Grass; granddaughters, Keri Lynn and Kaili J Orcutt of Scottsdale, AZ; Step grandsons, Quinn, Trent, and Jansen Tavares of Arizona; sisters, Ruth Harter and Zelda Clark of Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and three brothers.