John P. Blackwell, Jr.

February 6, 1964 - October 17, 2020

Davenport – John P. Blackwell, Jr., of Stockton, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Honoring his wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded.

A time to gather and celebrate John's life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 1:00 until 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark Street, Buffalo. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport assisted the family with arrangements.

John was born on February 6, 1964 in Iowa City, the son of John and Beverly (DePover) Blackwell.

John was owner and operator of Pallet Pick Up for over 25 years. He loved fishing, pool, darts and spending time with children and grandchildren every chance he got.

Those left to honor his memory include, his children, Brandon Blackwell, Davenport, Byron (Kayleigh) Blackwell, Blue Grass, and Tori (Colten) Tucker, Oglesby, IL; his grandchildren: Kyden, Aubrey, Caralyn, Zachary, Carter and Eleanor; his mother, Beverly Dielemen, Davenport; his siblings: Kevin (Cody) Blackwell, Henderson, NV, Heather (Jason) Reighard, Davenport, and Danny (Janelle) Dielemen, Des Moines; A very special friend, Ben Mangan, Austin, TX; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.