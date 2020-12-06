John R. Spahn

October 27, 1953-November 25, 2020

BETTENDORF-John R. Spahn, 67, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on November 25, 2020. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation.

John was born on October 27, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa to John C. Spahn and Rita Ann (Kurth) Spahn. John graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque, IA in 1972 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1976 when he was honorably discharged. He graduated from Loras College with a major in Biology in 1983, and received his degree as a Respiratory Therapist from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1990. John worked as a respiratory therapist for Vencor, and a research assistant at the University of Iowa.

John had a passion for photography especially scenery and wildlife. He enjoyed reading, particularly science and history.

Those left to cherish John's memory are his life partner of twenty five years, Peggy A. Corken; his siblings James (Terri) Spahn, Joseph (Lora) Spahn, Sara (Michael) Wright, Jeff K. (Cathy) Spahn, Justin (Karen) Spahn, Mary Kay (Jay) Jellison, and Amy (Willy) Gutierrez; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

His partner and his family wish to thank the Fresenius Kidney Center in Bettendorf, IA, for the excellent care they always gave John.