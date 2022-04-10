John David Roth

1930-April 6, 2022

John was born in Muscatine, Iowa, to Bertha and Joseph Roth. As a youth, he built a full size motorcycle he rode to school. A lifelong Boy Scout, he always said his best two weeks were at Philmont Ranch in New Mexico.

As an ISU Freshman Mixer Guide, John met the lovely Celeste, whom he married upon graduating in engineering.

They welcomed four children in less than four years. John proudly worked for 40 years at the Trane Company in Davenport with Bob Blackburn, winning national awards for sales achievements. His busy family enjoyed travel and vacations. Summers also meant weeks at the Roth riverfront cottage near Muscatine, and Christmases were always celebrated with Celeste's family in Mason City.

Fascinated by the Mississippi, he never lived more than a few miles from it. He worked with brother-in-law, Architect Thomas Obermeyer, creating his stunning riverview house near LeClaire. John volunteered at Buffalo Bill Museum, and designed the award-winning HVAC for the Lone Star Steamer enclosure.

In the 70's, John bought into a Canadian Boundary Water island, where his family spent unforgettable summers fishing and admiring his inventive ability to make things better than he found them.

A faithful Catholic, he enjoyed his 23 year retirement attending Daily Mass, admiring sunrises, birdwatching, supporting local music, enjoying cars, world traveling, improving everything, and hosting the annual three-day 30 person family Christmas Extravaganza. He was proud of the many accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.

He will be missed by all, especially by his wife Celeste, children Bob (Janet), Tom (Lori), Jean (Joe Marinelli), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His Heavenly Welcoming Committee includes daughter Julie, his parents, siblings, special in-laws Julie Beckman and Thomas Obermeyer, and friend Neil Fitzmorris.

His motto: "Be Good, Do Good."

Visit cremationqc.com for June 2022 service details.